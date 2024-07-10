Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

NEWRL: South Newcastle may lose another player for rest of 2024 season

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 11 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Newcastle's Marshall Sing has crossed for seven tries in 2024. Picture by Marina Neil
South Newcastle's Marshall Sing has crossed for seven tries in 2024. Picture by Marina Neil

SOUTHS coach Andrew Ryan remains doubtful of seeing Marshall Sing back in the middle this Newcastle Rugby League season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.