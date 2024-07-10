NEWRL: South Newcastle may lose another player for rest of 2024 season

SOUTHS coach Andrew Ryan remains doubtful of seeing Marshall Sing back in the middle this Newcastle Rugby League season.
Lions winger Sing, with seven tries next to his name so far in 2024, underwent surgery on his collarbone last week.
"Marshall Sing hurt himself last game against the Hawks, his collarbone. He had to have an operation at the end of last week which is unfortunate for him," Ryan told the Newcastle Herald.
"We don't know the full extent of it yet, but that [gone for season] is what we're sort of thinking at this stage."
Sing will likely be replaced by Souths recruit Mapu Uasi (shoulder), who has crossed the stripe eight times this campaign, against Lakes at Townson Oval on Saturday (1:30pm).
Fellow winger Jarrod Flanagan and forward Hunter Dever were already in the long-term casualty ward while centre Travis Petersen only recently returned from a cheekbone issue suffered in the same pre-season trial.
NRL premiership winner and World Cup representative Frank-Paul Nu'uausala didn't play last round while mid-year signing Luke Higgins has yet to feature back at the Lions since landing from a successful French stint.
Souths sit outright second on the ladder with an 8-2 record.
* TIGERS coach Jamy Forbes will be missing key personnel for Sunday's crucial top-five clash with Cessnock at EDSACC South.
The Entrance prop Myles Lee-Taueli joins high-profile playmaker Blake Austin and winger Mao Uta on the sidelines.
Both teams sit on 16 competition points, equal third on the Newcastle RL ladder.
The Entrance (7-3) and Cessnock (6-2-1) also cross paths again in the Coalfields on August 17.
* WESTERN SUBURBS have only played at Harker Oval once this season and the last of three opportunities now doesn't arrive until the end of the month.
With wet weather playing havoc on the Newcastle RL draw and venues during 2024, the Rosellas are slated to host Cessnock (July 28), Souths (August 17) and recently rescheduled Lakes (September 1) on the run home.
Wests have a bye this weekend.
* LADDER: Maitland 19; Souths 18; Entrance, Central, Cessnock 16; Wests, Lakes 11; Wyong 10; Macquarie 6; Kurri 3; Northern 2.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.