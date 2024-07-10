NEWRL: Roster cycle continues at Scorpions before meeting former halfback

MACQUARIE welcome back a host of troops to meet former halfback Bayden Searle but also lose multiple Newcastle Rugby League players to representative duties at the Knights.
Scorpions current No.7 Jake Self returns from a long-term injury lay-off, centre Macauley Aoake (Dudley) went down shortly after arriving last month, custodian Beau Parnell and hooker Josh Dimmock recently rested niggles, Riley Brady lands from an overseas trip and mid-season signing Jonnathan Villar (Ryde-Eastwood) comes onto the bench.
The likes of Hayden Sutton (NSW Cup), Fletcher Hunt, Rory Whitby, Blake Woodford and Te Kaio Cranwell (Jersey Flegg) are among those possibly in line to play on the pre-NRL program against the Sea Eagles at 4 Pines Park on Sunday.
Searle, playmaker at Macquarie in 2022 and 2023, now steers Wyong. The sides clash at Morry Breen Oval on Saturday.
Mitch New, sidelined after ankle surgery, has agreed to terms at the Scorpions for 2025.
