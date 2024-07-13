Matt and Brett 'show off' Newcastle on Sunday night's Travel Guides

The Fren Family and Matt and Brett get to show off their home town of Newcastle in Sunday night's episode of Travel Guides.
Along with the other Travel Guide teams, they will splash about the city, head to wine country and visit Port Stephens.
The pair officially joined the popular travel program in 2021 and describe it as "100 per cent not a job for us, it's a holiday".
"When we found out we weren't going anywhere, we were staying at home for this episode, we thought 'We've lived here for more than 20 years, there's nothing that we haven't done', and then they went and found a whole lot of things that we hadn't done," Matt told the Newcastle Herald.
"Newcastle has been portrayed a certain way for a very long time, but don't they say that it's always better to exceed the expectations of people? So maybe it's not so bad that it's not talked up, so that when people get here, it's a nice surprise for them.
"People underestimate Novocastrian pride."
Added Brett: "I can now see why people come to Newcastle for a holiday, there's lots of really quirky things to do."
Travel Guides is based on the adventures of five groups of Aussie travellers who become travel critics, going on the same week-long holiday, reviewing the cuisine, accommodation, activities and local sights.
"People come and talk to us and they say it's the only show that they will sit down to watch as a family. It bridges that generation gap," Matt said.
When the Herald last spoke to the couple, Brett admitted he always packed a pair of Crocs in his suitcase.
That hasn't changed.
"I definitely still wear my Crocs, they come in handy," he said.
"When we started on the show Crocs weren't fashionable and now they are super fashionable. I feel like I played a big part in that."
"Rubbish," said Matt, laughing.
"Everyone's on the Crocs bandwagon now, you're not in if you're not wearing them," Brett hit back.
"Well I guess I'm not 'in' then," Matt replied.
"But we do love Newcastle and we were really happy to get the opportunity to showcase it to the country."
