First Nations voices celebrate proud heritage at lake's NAIDOC ceremony

CELEBRATING culture, hundreds gathered at Speers Point on Wednesday morning, July 10, for a flag-raising ceremony to mark NAIDOC Week.
The Lake Macquarie community brought together Indigenous voices to share their struggles and the importance of being proud of their heritage.
This year's NAIDOC theme is Blak, Loud and Proud, encapsulating the unapologetic celebration of Indigenous identity.
NRLW Knights captain Tamika Upton was a key speaker at the ceremony. Upton said that when she was a child growing up in Queensland, she often felt ashamed to celebrate her cultural heritage. The rugby league star said that had since changed, and she urged younger people in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities to be "brave, face their fears, and embrace their history and culture".
Council Aboriginal community development officer Bindi Flook said this year's theme called for a "reclamation of narratives, an amplification of voices, and an unwavering commitment to justice and equality".
"It invites all Australians to listen, learn, and engage in meaningful dialogue, fostering a society where the wisdom and contributions of Indigenous peoples are fully valued and respected," she said.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said council was determined to take every available measure to create an inclusive and vibrant community for First Nations people.
"I'm really proud of the steps we've taken to recognise the contributions of First Nations people in our community, to support reconciliation efforts and to enhance community wellbeing," she said.
"We are developing a new Aboriginal Community Plan for our city and I look forward to the framework it provides for these things to happen."
NAIDOC Week activities will continue near the lake at Pelican Foreshore with an Eastlakes NAIDOC Fun Day on Friday, July 19, from 10am.
