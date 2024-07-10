Fishermen stranded 65 kilometres offshore rescued in nine-hour mission

TWO fishermen who became stranded 65 kilometres offshore of Port Stephens have been rescued in a challenging nine-hour mission.
The two men called Marine Rescue NSW Port Stephens unit commander Ben Van Der Wijngaart at about 3pm on Tuesday after they suffered engine failure.
The 7.9-metre cabin cruiser was drifting more than 30 nautical miles off Port Stephens Heads.
A rescue crew was assembled at the request of Marine Area Command police and the Port Stephens 31 vessel was deployed to find and save the boat and those stuck on board.
"At this distance communications are challenged, but we managed to narrow the location of the disabled vessel," Mr Van Der Wijngaart said.
The Marine Rescue NSW crew reached the stranded fishermen in less than one-and-a-half hours.
It had been drifting south and was discovered 35 nautical miles south of Port Stephens Heads.
"Visibility was hampered because of sea spray," Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Steve Raymond said.
The crew checked on the two fishermen before towing their boat the long journey back to Port Stephens.
It took about eight hours, making the return rescue mission a marathon nine hours and 20 minutes.
"The rescue vessel travelled back at under six knots because of sea conditions and occasional larger swell sets," Inspector Raymond said.
"It was a long, slow and uncomfortable haul back."
The two men and their broken-down boat were safely returned to shore at Port Stephens at about 2am on Wednesday.
"The crew did an incredible job with the communications limitations we experienced," Mr Van Der Wijngaart said.
"Locating the disabled vessel as quickly as they did was outstanding.
"Our crew and radio operators have enjoyed a well-earned sleep-in today after a tiring rescue mission."
The skipper of the disabled boat had logged on with Marine Rescue NSW which ensured radio operators kept watch over their journey.
Boaters can log on with the Marine Rescue NSW app or on VHF Channel 16.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.