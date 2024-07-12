'A man of integrity': Radical Son bares his soul on new album

Kamilaroi and Tongan artist Radical Son has a knack for telling a story through song.
The artist otherwise known as David Leha has just released a powerful new album, Bilambiyal (The Learning), that explores his personal journey of redemption and healing though cultural connection and community.
The album was released on Leha's own label, Wantok Musik, with the help of a team including Full Circle Audio, Marcus Longfoot, Andy Robinson, David Bridie, Frank Yamma and Emma Donovan.
It's been 10 years since he released his debut album Cause 'N Affect and while he has experimented with different sounds on Bilambiyal, the soft but soulful strength of Leha's vocals and the intensity of his lyrics remain the same.
If anything, they're even more intense this time around. His is a passionate cry for culture and for connection in the modern age.
"It has been 10 years. It's scary how fast time goes," Leha says.
"I guess what I wanted to tell this time is that no matter which government is in, which trend is trending or what is fashionable right now, there is a reality that Country is.
"I wanted to tell the importance of the culture that spoke the language of the land."
The single Yuluwirri Wandabaa (The Rainbow Dreaming) was released in June and is a case in point.
"I absolutely love this song. A song about ceremony and culture," Leha says.
"Country provides us a way of living and sustenance both physically and mentally. It provides the story and the way. It is there for us. Right in front of us.
"The only thing is, we don't see it as we are looking at the screens that stand between us."
Leha is an open book when it comes to mistakes he has made in his life, several of which landed him in jail. Have those experiences shaped his music just as much as his formal studies?
"I have been through a few courses related to music. The basics almost 20 years ago and then again in my early 40s I did a Bachelor in music," he explains.
"I do recommend the higher learning to those interested in the arts. You are right, though, in terms of life's lessons and how it influences the lyrics I've written. You don't know what you don't know, right?"
Leha studied as a musician at The Eora Centre for Visual and Performing Arts in Redfern and completed a Bachelor of Music from Newcastle Conservatorium of Music, but his greatest teacher was his mentor, the late Uncle Archie Roach.
"To me, Archie had a story to tell and he did it through music," Leha explains.
"I saw that he had a great work ethic and was willing to collaborate and help others. This is something that I would like to be better at.
"I'd like to help others. The reality is I'm pretty far from perfect though. If what I'm doing helps others then I'm happy for that."
Leha grew up in a music-loving community and says he "enjoys those days of seeing people singing with the guitar around the fire".
"My place in music is important to me," he says.
"As a songwriter it has helped me to reflect and really think about how I want others to see me. Although I've made many mistakes in my personal life, as Radical Son I've only been known as a man of integrity."
