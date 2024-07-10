Businesses invited to tap into $6.8 billion accessible tourism market

BUSINESSES have been encouraged to improve their accessibility, boost Newcastle's name as an inclusive tourism destination and tap into a share of the $6.8 billion accessible tourism market.
A new program has been designed to give businesses practical advice on how to improve accessibility for tourists with a broad range of needs, including mobility, vision, sensory, intellectual and neurological disabilities.
City of Newcastle (CN) lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said improving accessibility across the city was a priority.
"Access and inclusion are key priorities for CN and we want the millions of Australians who have a disability to look to our city as the place to visit for a holiday," she said.
"Enhancing our inclusive tourism offering will not just attract more visitors and tap into new markets, it will make our city a better place to live, work and play for locals."
Expressions of interest are open, and 20 businesses will be chosen based on their relevance to the visitor economy.
Specialist consulting firm The Visitor Inclusion Group has been appointed to develop the framework, which will help local operators better understand the needs of visitors with a disability.
Australian Bureau of Statistics data shows that in 2022, about 5.5 million Australians were living with a disability.
Newcastle Tourism Industry Group chairman Dominic May encouraged local tourism operators to get on board.
"This initiative will help to make Newcastle accessible to all visitors and provide a much needed boost to local businesses," he said.
"It's important for all of our tourism providers to do everything we can to be part of the growing accessible tourism market."
CN Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee co-chair Cr Margaret Wood said accessible tourism was the fastest-growing travel sector in Australia.
"Australian travellers with accessibility needs spent $6.8 billion on domestic travel in the 2022/23 financial year," she said.
"This project aims to encourage improvement and inclusion in the accessible tourism sector, helping local business to find ways to be an inclusive destination for everyone.
"Together, we can make our city an accessible and inclusive destination for all."
Expressions of interest close at 5pm on July 22. To apply visit visitnewcastle.com.au.
