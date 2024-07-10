One speeding P-plater 'late for work', another suspended and on drugs: cops

A P-PLATE driver told police she was tearing along at 153 kilometres per hour because she was late for work, while another was caught speeding while suspended.
Highway patrol officers detected the two provisional licence-holders on the M1 Motorway at the Central Coast within 24 hours.
Just before 7am on Wednesday, police were performing high-visibility patrols at Somersby when they noticed a red Hyundai sedan going too fast.
Police followed the car and checked the woman's speed, which they said got up to 153 kilometres her hour, while she is restricted to 100 kilometres per hour as a green P-plater.
Highway patrol officers pulled her over and allege she told them: "I'm extremely late for work."
She was suspended from driving for six months and hit with a $2959 fine for the offences of speeding by more than 45 kilometres per hour.
Just a day earlier, at about 3.30pm on Tuesday, police were performing stationary speed enforcement at Bar Point.
Highway patrol officers detected a Toyota Corolla sedan heading south, reaching 124 kilometres per hour in a 90 zone.
The driver was stopped nearby and police allegedly discovered his P-plate licence had been suspended due to unpaid fines stemming from the same charge previously.
Police allege roadside testing resulted in a positive reading for the man, for cannabis and methamphetamine.
He was arrested and taken to Gosford Police station, where further testing again allegedly returned a positive indication.
He was issued a court attendance notice to appear before court in respect of his licence offence and a penalty notice for exceeding the speed limit by more than 30 kilometres per hour.
Police are waiting on the analysis results of his saliva sample before any further possible charges are laid.
