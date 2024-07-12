Nominations open for prestigious Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame Advertising Feature

We are thrilled to host the Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame once again. - Brett O'Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, Hunter Academy of Sport

Mariah Williams, pictured representing HAS at the Academy Games in 2011, epitomises the Academy's commitment to nurturing world-class talent. Picture supplied

The Hunter Academy of Sport (HAS) is proud to announce that nominations are now open for the 32nd annual Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame, with the induction ceremony scheduled for late August at the Newcastle Harness Racing Club in Broadmeadow.

The Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame celebrates over 400 elite athletes who have proudly represented Australia or competed on the international stage, having been born in or played within the Hunter region at both junior and senior levels.

Last year, six renowned athletes were inducted into this prestigious Hall of Fame:



Bridgette Starr (Football)

Jessica Malone (Judo)

Rebecca Young (Rugby League, Rugby Union)

Siennah Pirona (Aerobics)

Simon Orchard (Hockey)

Troy Bayliss (Motorcycle Racing)

These athletes join a celebrated list of Novocastrians such as Jenni Screen, Ray Baartz, Mark Richards and Danny Buderus.

To qualify for nomination, candidates must have represented Australia as an athlete or official in an authorized event, be retired from professional sport, and must have been born in or have competed or officiated for a team or association in the Hunter Region.

"We are thrilled to host the Hunter Region Sporting Hall of Fame once again," Brett O'Farrell, Chief Executive Officer of HAS, said.



"This event provides a wonderful opportunity to recognize and celebrate the outstanding careers of our local athletes with their loved ones. It's a chance to honour the significant impact that sport has had on our region.

"With the 2024 Olympics on the horizon, it's especially exciting to reflect on and celebrate the achievements of our local sports heroes, both recent and long retired.



"We eagerly anticipate celebrating our 2024 inductees in August, alongside our committee, HAS board members, and the inductees' friends and families."

To nominate visit www.hunteracademy.org.au/hall-of-fame. Nominations close Monday, July 15.

Olympic well wishes for Hunter athletes

HAS proudly extends its best wishes to former HAS athletes who are set to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Among the esteemed 2024 Olympians, Mariah Williams will represent Australia in women's field hockey.



Her journey from local fields to the Olympic arena represents the Academy's commitment to nurturing world-class talent.

Along with Mariah, other former HAS athletes ready to showcase the region's rich sporting heritage on the global stage include:

Torrie Lewis - Athletics

Matthew Dawson - Hockey

Nathan Power - Water Polo