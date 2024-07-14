Hidden Hunter links with famed British explorer Flinders

He'd also been married in England in 1801 just before he left for Australia again, so was separated from his wife for nine years. In ill-health, Flinders finally returned to England determined to publish his (now classic) book on his exploration (with meticulous charts). But the day after he received the first proofs from his publisher, he died. Flinders had charted almost the whole continent. Some of his maps are so accurate they are still in use. Newcastle historian Suzanne Martin was the first to recently alert me to Flinders' reburial, singing his praises for his outstanding nautical achievements.