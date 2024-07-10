Car execs lodge plans for $20m light industrial complex at Carrington

Two Sydney developers have lodged plans for a $20 million light industrial complex at Carrington.
Business associates Andrew Hussein and Hubert Arya, the men behind the Carma car-sales platform, plan to build 55 small industrial units on a 1.5-hectare site in Parker Street.
The proposed complex is on an existing industrial site once occupied by Newcastle shipbuilder Forgacs and concrete manufacturer Advanced Precast.
The single-storey industrial units will be housed in four buildings.
The $20 million price tag makes it one of the larger developments of its type in Newcastle.
The development application says the project will cater for industrial business expansion and generate employment in Carrington and across the city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.