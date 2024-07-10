Ton of courage: How Jackson Hastings reached 100 NRL games

IT was the moment a Man of Steel showed that nobody is bulletproof.
Midway through a press conference in the lead-up to his 100th NRL game, Newcastle Knights playmaker Jackson Hastings was asked to reflect on what the milestone meant to him.
Briefly lost for words, the 28-year-old became visibly emotional as he cast his mind back over a professional career that kicked off a decade ago at Sydney Roosters, and has since included stints at Manly, Salford, Wigan, Wests Tigers and Newcastle.
"You're going to make me cry, I think," he said.
"You've stumped me."
After a deep breath, he composed himself and relived "a crazy journey" that has featured highs and lows and more than his fair share of unexpected detours.
The son of former Roosters legend Kevin Hastings, one of the best halfbacks of the 1980s, Jackson recalled having "the world at my feet" after debuting for the same club in 2014 and helping them win two minor premierships in his first two seasons.
Then followed a move to Manly that ended with him being effectively exiled to reserve grade after a much-publicised incident involving skipper Daly Cherry-Evans.
"It was almost like two strikes and you're out," he said.
"I had the red pen put through my name and had to go and do four years in England, to not only earn the respect of people in the NRL but prove that I was up to it again."
Even worse was the media spotlight - including "cameras out the front of my house" - that painted him as some sort of problem child and left him battling mental-health issues.
In a make-or-break move, he headed to England to re-boot his career, where he helped steer Salford and Wigan to Super League grand finals, earning himself a Man of Steel award - the equivalent of the Dally M gold medal - in the process.
It was enough for Wests Tigers to offer him another chance in the NRL, only for a broken ankle to end his 2022 campaign after only 16 games.
As he recovered from that surgery, an offer appeared from left field to join the Knights - the team he supported as a kid - and under coach Adam O'Brien, Hastings has found his niche, and a place to call home.
"I can't repay this place any more than busting my backside every weekend ... this club hasn't just given me a chance, they've put their arm around me and helped me every which way possible," he said.
"I suppose when you face challenges, you need tough people in your life to help you get through that.
"So many people here have helped me. They've put their arm around me.
"Every other club has sort of put their arm out and pushed me away.
"This club has brought me in and made me certainly a better footballer, but also a better person.
"I'll be forever grateful that I landed on my feet here."
On Sunday, Hastings returns to Brookvale to face his former club Manly, hoping to celebrate a special milestone with a victory.
"I'm playing my 100th game, for anyone that didn't know, against a club that I played at," he said with a smile.
"So I've got plenty of motivation to perform well."
