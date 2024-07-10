Seven Days in League: Why Barnaby Joyce is a true Cane Toad

NO prizes for guessing who is public enemy No.1 north of the border these days.
"Liam Martin would hate his own mother if she was born in Queensland," former Cane Toad Scott Sattler declares, in a comment that makes no sense whatsoever.
For starters, Martin has only one head and no signs of a red neck, which surely rules out any Queensland ancestry.
Moreover, if by some unfortunate quirk of fate his mum did hail from the Banana Republic, I'd suggest she would hate him, not vice versa, like the rest of the state.
Well, all of them except one, apparently.
"Liam Martin is one of my favourite players," another ex-Toad, Corey Parker, reveals.
"I will tell you why - he takes it personally. He has a dash of madness about him. He simply does not give a f--k."
I NEARLY fall off my chair when I read that the short-list of candidates for the Parramatta job includes none other than Brian Smith.
Smithy hasn't coached at the NRL level since 2012 and recently celebrated his 70th birthday, but he's still a spring chicken compared with the Old Fox up there at the Dolphins.
I reckon he's paying about $1001, if only because Eels officials will presumably be terrified about the pizzling they will cop from certain sections of the media.
Still, if Donald Trump (age 78) and Joe Biden (81) are the best Presidential candidates the Yanks can toss up, I guess anything is possible.
FREDDY Fittler reveals on his Channel Nine podcast with Joey Johns that he's been in Canberra during the week, for a State of Origin-style touch footy game with our federal politicians.
Joey asks if Barnaby Joyce played. Freddy rolls his eyes and replies: "Barnaby - from Tamworth - played for Queensland."
I suppose this should be no great surprise, given the Cane Toads' track record of fielding ring-ins.
But it reminds me that Maroons coach Billy Slater has made repeated references this series to "true Queenslanders".
As I've pointed out in a previous column, when I think of true Queenslanders, names like Pauline Hanson, Clive Palmer, Bob Katter and Peter Dutton spring to mind.
Taking that into account, I guess Barnaby is a true Queenslander at heart. We might as well toss in Scotty from Marketing.
They can have him too.
How about we start one of those GoFundMe pages to pay for their relocation costs?
BIG Jared Waerea-Hargreaves plays his 307th game for the Chooks - a club record - and marks the occasion with a trademark performance in which he decapitates an opponent, cops 10 in the naughty corner and sheds a couple of litres of blood.
It's all in a day's work for JWH.
Hopefully he's savouring every last moment before he retires at season's end to kick off his new career as a nightclub bouncer.
WHAT a dilemma for David Klemmer.
The Wests Tigers enforcer has the option of paying a $3000 fine - or copping a two-game suspension - after being charged with a high tackle in his team's loss to Melbourne at the weekend.
I mean, what a conundrum.
If I was playing for the Tigers, a fortnight off would sound pretty bloody appealing.
And the three grand would pay for a little trip away. Sounds better than dipping into your own pocket to get hammered by the Sharks and Bunnies.
NSW coach Michael Maguire is still banging on with his "glass houses" mind games, this time taking aim at big Gordy Tallis, who has accused the Blues of bullying the Cane Toads with dubious tactics in Origin II.
"Gordy might be sitting inside that glass house," Madge declares.
I'm not sure about that particular analogy.
I'm more inclined to picture Gordy sitting in a cave, surrounded by bones. A Queensland Alpha male, in his natural element.
IN hindsight, was it a self-fulfilling prophecy?
In the lead-up to Jared Waerea-Hargeaves' milestone game last week, Chooks five-eighth Luke Keary joked with fans on social media: "Hey guys, show up for JWH. You might see him get sent off."
The judiciary clearly have no sense of humour, handing poor old JWH a four-game ban for his high shot.
That's what you get for tempting fate.
