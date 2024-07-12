Maguire and the Blues are ready to rock

NOW, if I look at the cover of the great Billy Joel album Glass Houses I can't help but imagine Michael Maguire standing there ready to launch that rock, instead of the legendary piano man.
Yes, I do have a fairly fertile imagination, and you may be right, I may be crazy. Oh, but it just may be a lunatic you're looking for ... (Hope you don't mind me borrowing your lyrics, Billy, but they said it better than I ever could.)
Maguire sure seems to be the coach NSW were looking for, but it's not over yet and he would know that better than anyone.
He won't need a reminder of how quickly and dramatically things can turn around in a representative series. It happened to him less than nine months ago, when he was coaching New Zealand in the Pacific Cup.
After each nation had beaten Samoa, Australia and New Zealand met in the final round-robin game in Melbourne and the Aussies won 36-18. A week later in the final, across the ditch in Hamilton, the Kiwis beat the Aussies 30-0.
Maguire went outside the square, for him, when he created the glass houses theme right at the start of preparations for Origin II.
If NSW don't pick up where they left off in State of Origin II and finish the job by beating Queensland in the series-deciding game at Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday, it won't matter how clever Maguire has been along the way.
Maroons coach Billy Slater will be sitting there with a smug look on his face at the post-match media conference saying "I told you we were still Queenslanders", or something like that.
Slater had made some comments in the days after Origin I related to the hit by Joseph Sua'ali'i on Reece Walsh that resulted in lights out for the Queensland fullback and four games out suspended for the NSW centre. Stuff that included "it's pretty sickening and it's not good for our game" and "I can't imagine too many mums and dads would want to throw their kids in the car and take them and sign them up after watching this sort of stuff".
The way Origin build-ups have been for years now, tame as a kitten with everyone fleeing from the possibility of a slanging match for fear of saying something that might backfire on them, you would normally expect that to have been the end of it.
After all, while the "mums and dads" line was a bit gratuitous, Slater's initial comment was accurate.
But Maguire saw an opportunity and pounced and while his comment about people in glass houses could have referred to multiple Queensland identities - he refused to be nailed down on exactly who - everyone assumed he meant Slater.
The Queensland coach's judiciary record as a player included some acts the rugby league world likes to describe as "grubby".
Maguire's lighting of the fuse took the spotlight off his team, which was 1-0 down in the series, because the media and public were all talking about him.
The Blues went on to level the series with a big win at the MCG and at the beginning of preparations for the decider Maguire trotted the glass houses line out again.
This time he made it clear he was talking about Queensland great Gorden Tallis, who had criticised some elements of the very physical approach by the Blues in game two.
Gordie was, of course, very well-known for his aggression as a player.
Again, it allowed the NSW team to begin its lead-up to the game with a clear focus, knowing the coach was doing his best to publicly control the narrative in a manner that wasn't going to rebound on them.
It's like a variation on what the controversial Queensland premier of an era long gone - Joh Bjelke-Petersen - used to call "feeding the chooks" in the media.
OK, long bow, but it's decider time in Origin. We can say anything. Everything makes sense and nothing makes sense.
Maguire had become a Weapon Of Mass Distraction. Well, he'd said a few things to cause decent distractions anyway and Slater wasn't used to it.
The lead-ups to Origin games when Brad Fittler was coaching NSW in Slater's first two years as Queensland coach - the pair are stable-mates on the Channel Nine commentary team - were quite genteel.
And Slater has appeared at times like the Maguire approach has gotten under his skin.
But what will be the outcome of game three? It will be all about attitude - NSW trying to maintain theirs and Queensland aiming to display a new one after being manhandled in Melbourne.
It's going to be hugely physical at the start. Slater will demand a response from his team and Maguire will make it clear to his side what is incoming and that the Blues must be prepared to handle it.
Who leads the way up front for Queensland? It's got to be Lindsay Collins and Reuben Cotter. They're Test players, but they didn't play like that in game two.
For NSW, Payne Haas must repeat his effort from game two and Liam Martin has got to be Liam Martin again. He does controlled mayhem so well.
I believe NSW will do what they haven't done since 2005 and win a decider in Brisbane. Then, after Blues fans have celebrated into the following week and things have cooled down a bit, Maguire can come out and say: "I was only having fun, wasn't hurting anyone, and we all enjoyed the weekend for a change."
Apologies for doing it again, Billy. I promise that's the last time. Thanks, coach Maguire. Thanks, piano man. And thanks in anticipation, Origin. It's going to be a cracker.
