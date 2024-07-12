Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Maguire and the Blues are ready to rock

By Greg Prichard
July 13 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW coach Michael Maguire has employed a combative style towards Queensland while in charge of the Blues for the first time. Picture Getty Images
NSW coach Michael Maguire has employed a combative style towards Queensland while in charge of the Blues for the first time. Picture Getty Images

NOW, if I look at the cover of the great Billy Joel album Glass Houses I can't help but imagine Michael Maguire standing there ready to launch that rock, instead of the legendary piano man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.