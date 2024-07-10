Search operation launched after abandoned fishing gear found on rocks

A SEARCH operation has been launched off the coast at Dudley on Thursday morning.
According to early reports from NSW Police a call came in on July 11 that an abandoned bag and fishing equipment had been discovered on the rocks at Dudley. There are concerns the owner of the bag could have come into trouble on the rocks and a search operation has been launched.
Marine Rescue as well as police and helicopter crews were called in to help with the operation. At this stage police do not believe the fishing equipment is linked to missing man Luke Smith who was on a tinny that capsized in the Swansea Channel on Saturday night and has not been seen since.
Police have called for anyone with information about the fishing equipment, or the person who owns the gear to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit the online portal at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
