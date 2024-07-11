Drivers to shift gears as speed limits change near Cedar Mill project

DRIVERS will have to shift gears as speed limit changes come into effect around Winarch Capital's 30,000-seat concert venue Cedar Mill at Morisset.
Transport for NSW (TFNSW) undertook a speed zone review on Wyee Road in response to the $235 million major tourism project.
A Lake Macquarie council spokeswoman said more vulnerable road users are expected to use Wyee Road once Cedar Mill and nearby over-55's community, Archer's Run, are complete.
"We note Wyee Road is undergoing significant change resulting from adjacent development and associated road and intersection upgrades," she said.
"The changes required a review by TFNSW.
"TFNSW determined an extension of the 60kmh speed limit was appropriate between Dora Street and the newly constructed roundabout at the entrance to Ingenia Archer's Run village."
The council spokeswoman said the 60kmh speed limit would improve road conditions and make it safer for village residents.
Changes to speed limits along Wyee Road will be permanent from the end of this week.
A Winarch Capital spokeswoman said the speed zone changes will not impact construction on the project.
"Impending changes to speed limits were included as part of the consent with our development application," she said.
"We are confident that roads around the development will be able to cope with the increase in traffic.
"It is a high priority for Cedar Mill Group, and we are continuing to work with government on all levels on these matters."
Construction on the main stage is nearly finished and work on the venue is expected to be completed at the end of 2025.
On Wyee Road, the existing 60kmh zone from the Dora Street intersection to 650m south of Dora Street will be extended by almost 200m to include the roundabout for the new development.
The total length of the 60kmh zone will be 822m.
The 90kmh speed limit will be reduced to 2.7km starting from 822m south of Dora Street to 3.5km south of Dora Street.
The existing 80kmh zone will be extended by 200m, starting 3.5km south of Dora Street to 260m north of Bethshan Street at Wyee.
Nearby, Mandalong Road is set for upgrades between the M1 Pacific Motorway and Ourimbah Street to improve traffic flow and safety.
Lake Macquarie council is working with TFNSW to ensure upgrades to Mandalong Road deliver benefits to all road users, including public transport, pedestrians, cyclists and private vehicles.
A TFNSW spokeswoman said the speed zone review for Wyee Road was undertaken in response to development in the area and at the council's request.
She said during peak periods drivers experience congestion and slow travel times on Mandalong Road.
"Significant retail, industrial and commercial growth is planned for Morisset, which will put further pressure on the road network," she said.
The community is invited to make submissions on upgrade options to Mandalong Road until August 4.
