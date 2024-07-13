Alex Morris postcard from New York: rooftop bars and art galleries

After the prosecco we made our way to Central Park for more bubbles and to people watch. We found a rooftop bar called Empire Hotel and flounced that way as the heat and the hubbub got to our heads. By our next round of champagne we had decided that we are definitely moving to New York City together. We can do this! Why have we never discussed this in the past? Diego our bartender took several photos of us and the New York skyline and told us all the good places to go.