Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

HECS and home loans: the hurdle for university students

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
July 12 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UON journalism student Peter Hyslop made a documentary with his peers on is it worth going to university, exploring rising HECS debts last year. Picture by Marina Neil.
UON journalism student Peter Hyslop made a documentary with his peers on is it worth going to university, exploring rising HECS debts last year. Picture by Marina Neil.

For 20-year-old University of Newcastle journalism student Peter Hyslop, with a HECS debt sitting around $30,000 he's accepted home ownership may be out of his hands.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.