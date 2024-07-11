Newcastle Herald
Killer's girlfriend admits role in Cooks Hill shooting cover-up

By Sam Rigney
Updated July 11 2024 - 2:26pm, first published 2:00pm
Michael Rae was last month jailed for a maximum of nine years, with a non-parole period of five years and nine months after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the shooting death of Wesley Prentice at Cooks Hill in 2021.
WESLEY Prentice had only just hit the ground, shot at close range during a struggle at Cooks Hill, when Jessica Wright began doing everything she could to help her boyfriend, Michael Rae, evade justice.

