Defender nets twice amid Newcastle Olympic's season-best run in NNSW NPLM

TWELVE points in as many days remains the aim for Newcastle Olympic coach Paul DeVitis after defender Jye Rodway produced his second straight goal.
Olympic, now inside the Northern NSW men's NPL top five, host Valentine at Darling Street Oval on Sunday following a season-best stretch of three wins.
Rodway netted during injury time for a 2-1 victory from Wednesday night's catch-up game at home, handing frontrunners Lambton back-to-back losses.
He also scored for Olympic in last weekend's 2-1 triumph over Charlestown. The fourth-placed side beat Lake Macquarie 4-1 midweek on July 3.
"Nine points now in three games in the space of seven days, it's been a great week," DeVitis told the Newcastle Herald.
"One more game on Sunday in this run of four and three more points would be huge for us."
Rodway's "hot streak" continued with a "moment of brilliance" in the 92nd minute after Lambton's Yuhei Sato and Olympic's Jed Hornery traded goals in the first half.
"Coming from a goal down against the top team was really impressive," DeVitis said.
The other clash between Charlestown and Edgeworth didn't go ahead and has been rescheduled for next week (July 17).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.