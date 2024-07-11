5 essential types of play equipment to keep kids active

In an increasingly sedentary world, there's never been a better time to encourage children to stay active and have fun while doing it. Children are naturally active and full of energy, they thrive when physical activity is a part of their daily routine and they can carry these good habits with them throughout their lives.

The Australian government recommends that children aged 5-12 years engage in at least 60 minutes of physical exercise each day. This doesn't have to be structured exercise, but instead could be anything that gets them up and moving.

The best way to encourage children to be active is through active play, which involves elements of physical exercise through play. It offers children opportunities to try new activities, develop their skills, and enjoy the process of movement in a way that is natural and enjoyable for them.

Benefits for children

Physical exercise for kids should be fun and stimulating. It doesn't have to be structured, for some, this might be chasing each other around, rolling down hills, or playing with the dog. This movement helps build physical health, improves social skills, and promotes emotional well-being. By engaging in active play, children learn to take safe risks, solve problems, and cooperate well with others.

5 essential types of play equipment

To encourage active kids, we need to ensure we have the right spaces for them to explore physical activity in a fun, safe way. We have compiled a list of outdoor play equipment that encourage kids to play and be active.

Climbing nets: These invite children to climb and conquer, building not only their strength and coordination but also their confidence and self-esteem as they tackle new heights. Climbing nets support hand-eye coordination and spatial awareness which are essential skills for growing children.

Active play circuits: Active play circuits include a wide variety of activities in a sequence for children to enjoy that are designed to be a fun challenge. These circuits are designed to encourage children to be physically active in an environment that encourages friendly competition and promotes strength, mobility, dexterity, problem solving and resilience.

Swings: More than just fun, swings help children to develop balance and coordination. The rhythmic motion of swinging is not only enjoyable but also highly therapeutic, helping children improve their spatial awareness and aerobic ability. Swings also engage multiple muscles at once, making it a fun-filled piece of play equipment that comes with physical benefits.

Flying foxes: Flying foxes encourage children to take safe risks and build up their capacity to do so. This piece of play equipment is one that keeps kids active for hours on end using various muscle groups, including arms, legs, and core, to maintain balance and stability as they zip along the line.

Spinners: These fun pieces of play equipment offer children a chance to learn about motion and balance. Using a spinner involves pushing to start and then holding on as it rotates, which requires arm strength, core stability, and leg power. The spinning motion provides sensory stimulation that is vital for their vestibular system, which helps control balance and eye movements in children.

Environmental and social learning

Not only are these pieces of outdoor play equipment beneficial for keeping kids active, they also teach children about their environment and encourage social interaction and connection. When children play outdoors they learn about nature, seasons and the outdoors while also learning to share, negotiate and play nicely with others.