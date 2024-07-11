Bitter & Twisted beer festival cancelled due to gaol closure

THIS year's Bitter and Twisted Beer Festival at Maitland Gaol has been cancelled, with the event going on hiatus.
The announcement came on social media on Thursday, July 11, with the decision made due to ongoing closures at the gaol.
"Bitter and Twisted Boutique Beer Festival will be on hiatus for 2024," the statement said.
"We appreciate your understanding and look forward to bringing B&T back once the safety concerns have been addressed."
The site was closed until further notice in March due to safety issues.
Maitland City Council made the decision after receiving an independent report, which raised concerns about the fire and electrical systems.
The prison, which is managed by council on behalf of the NSW government, is undergoing an assessment of required repair work and associated costs.
The consultant reports, which are expected to be completed in late July, will be reviewed by Council officers who will develop the timeframe and budget required to execute the remediation works and eventual reopening of the site.
At the time of the closure Maitland City Council general manager Jeff Smith said "this decision has not been taken lightly but the safety of council staff, visitors and the Maitland community is of the utmost importance".
Permanent Gaol staff have been temporarily assigned to other locations and Council has assisted a number of organisations displaced by the Gaol's closure to find alternative accommodation.
'Even though I am unable to provide a reopening timeframe at this stage, I want to assure the community that finding a path forward for Maitland Gaol is a priority,' Mr Smith said.
During COVID the popular beer festival had a three-year hiatus, returning in 2022. It is not known if the festival organisers will consider changing the venue or when the festival could return to Maitland.
It comes as Maitland City Council announces a new schedule for the year with other popular events including the Aroma Coffee and Chocolate Festival getting axed.
