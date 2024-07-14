Stonehenge for Catho: Old jetty timber saved from fire for unique project

A Stonehenge-like sculpture is planned with "archaeological wood" from the remnants of Catherine Hill Bay's old jetty, but first the timber will be scientifically dated.
Remaining parts of the original timber jetty, built in 1890, were destroyed in the firestorm that swept through the historic town in October 2013.
Damien Hawcroft approached the University of Newcastle to help date the timber and tell a story that reflects its history.
He was referred to Dr Danielle Verdon-Kidd, who will take samples from the timber this month to determine how old the trees were when they were felled.
Dr Verdon-Kidd said radiocarbon dating would be used to assess the trees, which she suspected were "a few hundred years old, given their size".
"This is a unique example of archaeological wood from our maritime history. It also provides an opportunity to study the rings of these trees," she said.
"They could hold some secrets of our local climate prior to 1888. It is rare to have access to a complete specimen of this age, so we are excited to explore this opportunity."
Mr Hawcroft said much of the timber that fell in the water and on the beach after the fire had to be removed because it "could have been a shipping hazard".
After negotiations with the timber's owner, it was trucked to his place for storage.
"When I look at this magnificent timber, it's like the dinosaurs or fossils to me," he said.
He envisaged the timber being used for a sculpture on the town's old bowling club land, a prime site with ocean views.
The land is planned to become a community hub and village green under a council master plan.
"I've talked to the city council and heritage council about the idea of building a sculpture there to commemorate the miners and their families," he said.
Stephen King, who won the 2013 Sculpture by the Sea contest at Bondi, created a concept for the plan.
Mr Hawcroft has about a dozen pieces of the timber, the longest about nine metres.
"It's so beautiful in its own right. My current thought is a very simple sculpture, arranged like Stonehenge in a group of columns with a nice plaque."
He said it was turpentine timber, believed to have been "sourced from the Wyee, Dora Creek, Cooranbong areas and brought to the Bay by bullock-drawn wagons".
"I'm trying to encourage people to think that this timber is not just timber. There's massive stories and history behind it."
Later this month, an arborist will use a chainsaw to cut a couple of slices from the timber.
"Then Danielle can take them for analysis," Mr Hawcroft said.
"She was so engaged in what we were trying to do as a community. She talks about the anatomy of a tree, which I find fascinating."
He said the last remnants of the 1890 jetty can "still be seen today".
"They are like toothpicks jutting out of the sand, which I'm trying to encourage people not to take."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.