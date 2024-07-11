Teen who allegedly hit skater in ute, damaged park with burnout, faces court

A teenager accused of doing a burnout and hitting a skateboarder with a ute has faced the charges in court for the first time.
Jed Lee, 18, was not required to enter any pleas when he briefly appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Friday on one count each of intentionally or recklessly damaging property, driving recklessly in a dangerous manner, and causing the wheels of a vehicle to lose traction.
Mr Lee was arrested and charged on the morning of June 22, a little more than 12 hours after he allegedly injured a 54-year-old skateboarder with a Nissan Navara he was driving.
Emergency crews were called to the Greenslope Street side of Nesca Park about 9pm on June 21 after reports a man had been hit by a ute.
They arrived to find the injured skateboarder, but the ute had left the scene.
The skateboarder was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Hunter Crash Investigation Unit police set up a crime scene and began looking into the incident.
Police found and seized a Nissan Navara nearby, and Mr Lee was arrested.
According to court documents, Mr Lee allegedly damaged the grounds of Nesca Park - owned by City of Newcastle - and performed a burnout with "more than one wheel".
He remains on conditional bail and will face Newcastle Local Court again on August 8.
