Hunter cowboys look to end Origin series with win for NSW in Cairns

The best bullriders in NSW - almost half the team made up of Hunter cowboys - are heading to Cairns to stop a Queensland clean-sweep in the third round of the PBR Australia Origin series this weekend.
Queensland took out the first two rounds of the competition, including a tight showdown that came to the final two rides in Newcastle last month, to seal the series victory, but Gresford cowboy and NSW captain Lachlan Richardson said his team was looking to go into next year on a winning note.
Four of the 10 NSW riders are from the Hunter - Richardson, Thomas Hudson (Dungog), Josh Grant (Windella), and Jono Couling (Singleton).
"Feeling really good coming into Cairns," Richardson said.
"The team have had a few weeks to heal up and prepare ready for a big event.
"I feel we've built the team up and are getting stronger every week - [in] Newcastle the boys all felt and rode really good.
"We can build off that to win Cairns, and then start preparing for next year."
Queensland has won every series since the competition started in 2019.
Queensland captain Macaulie Leather said his riders were looking to shut-out NSW.
"It's always a good feeling to wrap it up in two events, but our job isn't over," he said.
"The boys in blue will definitely be looking for revenge in Cairns, so if everyone stays composed and does their job like they've been doing, it'll be a clean sweep."
