Highest rates of flu hitting Hunter kids under 16

In sporting news, the rugby league community is in mourning after the passing of Bobby Marjoribanks, the kid from Central Newcastle who became one of the game's all-time greats. The crafty playmaker represented Australia 15 times in the '50s and '60s, playing alongside the legendary Clive Churchill, a fellow Novocastrian. Newcastle Rugby League named him the five-eight in its team of the century, alongside Immortal Andrew Johns. Read more about Bobby's amazing life in the lovely obituary by head of sport Robert Dillon.