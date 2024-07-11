Highest rates of flu hitting Hunter kids under 16

Does it feel like everyone is sick at the moment? More sick than the usual winter flu season?
Hunter New England Health revealed to health reporter Damon Cronshaw that influenza rates rose by more than 20 per cent in a week, "with the highest rates in children under 16". Keep up the fluids and vitamins, because the high rate of influenza activity is expected to continue for the next few weeks.
Dozens of Hunter community groups and unions have called on the NSW government to "go back to the drawing board" on its economic transition authority, political journalist Michael Parris reports. They've slammed the proposed model as too bureaucratic and lacking in useful funding.
In sporting news, the rugby league community is in mourning after the passing of Bobby Marjoribanks, the kid from Central Newcastle who became one of the game's all-time greats. The crafty playmaker represented Australia 15 times in the '50s and '60s, playing alongside the legendary Clive Churchill, a fellow Novocastrian. Newcastle Rugby League named him the five-eight in its team of the century, alongside Immortal Andrew Johns. Read more about Bobby's amazing life in the lovely obituary by head of sport Robert Dillon.
Happy Friday and enjoy your weekend.
Jamieson Murphy, news director
