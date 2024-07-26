Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/What to Watch

In the dog house: Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia returns

LR
By Lisa Rockman
July 26 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Season two of Graeme Hall's Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia has returned to our television screens. Picture supplied
Season two of Graeme Hall's Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly Australia has returned to our television screens. Picture supplied

The Dogfather himself, Graeme Hall, has returned to Australia to help some of our quirkiest pups work through their behaviours.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.