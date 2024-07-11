Holiday fun: creative kids build sculptures and portraits at ArtCastle

IF you're not making a mess with paint, then you're not doing it right, budding artist Blake Ryczak says.
The 14 year-old joined year 9 and 10 students from across Newcastle and the Central Coast for three days of painting, drawing and sculpting at ArtCastle.
The program is run each year by The Smith Family's SmArts program in conjunction with TAFE NSW Hunter Street.
Led by a professional artist using the inspiration of Mexican culture, the artwork of Frida Kahlo and references to Pokémon, Anime and Cosplay in a modern twist, nine students created personal portraits and sculptures.
Blake made his favourite animal - a shark - and said he was very proud of how it looked on display at the exhibition on Thursday, July 11.
"I've learned so much, I'm very proud of how it looks and I'm excited to show it off to everyone," he said.
"I'm also impressed his teeth are still in."
ArtCastle participant Tamika Kelly, 14, made a portrait of her sister who works as a nurse and her sculpture was a stethescope.
"I just wanted to reflect who she is with colour and through art," she said.
Tamika said she was looking for something fun to do during the school holidays and enjoyed having somewhere to share her creative side.
"I've always been into art and I'm always making random things. This program has been really fun and interesting to learn about the artists," she said.
The Smith Family programs coordinator Deb Walters said it's always wonderful to see children thrive in the creative enrichment program.
"It's been a wonderful time seeing them create these amazing artworks and then get to show them off to family and friends," she said.
