Why do we love a ghost story?

Macbeth - as well as being referred to as "The Scottish Play" due to theatre superstitions - is one of a few Shakespeare plays featuring ghosts. Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol is often brought to the stage, and there have also been stage adaptations of Carrie and The Exorcist. And before MacPherson was cast in The Woman in Black, he was in 2:22 - A Ghost Story - a much more modern scary tale than his current project.