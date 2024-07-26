The five must-watch days that will define Australia's Paris Olympics

From the pool to the soccer fields and then into the hockey arena. Experts are predicting Australia is on track for a near record medal haul at the Paris Olympic Games, with competition to ramp up on Saturday.
With world record holders, defending Olympic champions and returning veterans among the 460-strong team, hopes are high as the world's sporting attention turns to the venues around the City of Love.
We've picked out the five key days you need to follow for Australia's medal hopes and the results in those events are set to have a major bearing on the overall medal tally.
Australia will be out to start the Games on a golden note with superstar Ariarne Titmus spearheading what shapes as a bumper edition of finals in the pool.
Defending champion Titmus could find herself battling it out again with US rival Katie Ledecky in the women's 400 metre freestyle, three years on from their Tokyo tussle.
In the same men's race Dolphins teammates Elijah Winnington and Sam Short, world-title holders in 2022 and 2023 respectively, are both vying for top spot on the podium.
Relays of the 4x100m freestyle variety round out the first swimming program with the country's female sprinters gunning for a fourth straight crown.
Elsewhere post opening ceremony and tennis action gets underway at famed venue Roland-Garros, cycling time trials follow the recent Tour de France while the Boomers begin their men's basketball campaign against Spain.
The Kookaburras have become an Olympic staple with the men's national hockey side consistently managing to be there and thereabouts over the last half century.
But after narrowly missing gold in a heartbreaking shootout in Tokyo, Australia gets a chance to square up with reigning champions Belgium in a blockbuster pool game.
Rugby Sevens take centre stage at Stade de France with the pointy end of the women's competition, which was won by Australia when the sport debuted in 2016.
Back in the pool and after bursting onto the Games scene three years ago, versatile Kaylee McKeown arrives in Paris attempting to defend a women's backstroke double starting with the 100m.
All systems go as well in the men's ranks for trap shooter James Willett plus triathlon duo Matthew Hauser and Luke Willian.
The Matildas captured the imagination of a nation last year during a magical run at the women's soccer World Cup on home soil.
Now, they are focused on finding a way onto a global podium and must do so without injured skipper Sam Kerr. Four-time Olympic champions USA provide the sternest of group tests in Marseille.
Back-to-back attacks will be launched by cyclist Logan Martin in the men's BMX freestyle and canoeist Jessica Fox in the women's C1 slalom category.
Blue riband swimming event, the 100m freestyle, arrives with 2016 winner Kyle Chalmers and 20-year-old Mollie O'Callaghan both very much in the mix.
Meanwhile, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, the Irukandjis crew of Ethan Ewing, Molly Picklum, Jack Robinson and Tyler Wright will be chasing the medal rounds at the infamous Teahupo'o surf break.
Australia's most decorated basketballer Lauren Jackson has defied the odds to rebound for a fifth Olympics, a dozen years after her last.
Jackson, now aged 43 and a mother of two sons, dreams of Games glory as the Opals meet hosts France at the end of the women's group phase.
High jump pair Nicola Olyslagers and Eleanor Patterson have put themselves in the women's medal conversation, while the world's sprint king will also be crowned in the men's 100m final.
Swimming at the Paris La Defense Arena wraps up with the women's 50m freestyle, men's 1500m freestyle and both 4x100m medley relays.
Harry Garside plans a boxing return to the men's lightweight (63.5 kilograms) medal bouts, as equestrian continues at the Château de Versailles with the individual dressage grand prix.
Jessica Hull hopes to go where no Australian female athlete has gone before and claim an Olympic medal in the 1500 metres.
Fresh off setting a world record, albeit over a slightly longer 2000m distance, the 27-year-old runner will be one of those to watch in the track final at Stade de France.
Cassiel Rousseau has both Commonwealth Games (2022) and World Championship (2023) titles in the men's 10m platform, now he's diving for an Olympic podium.
Hannah Green and one half of the Lee siblings, Minjee, eye the fourth women's round at Golf National while Liam Adams, Brett Robinson and Pat Tiernan tackle the men's marathon.
Across the board there's a swag of golds to be decided on the penultimate day of competition, including men's beach volleyball under the Eiffel Tower and even debut sport breakdancing.
