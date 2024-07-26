Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Multimedia

The five must-watch days that will define Australia's Paris Olympics

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From the pool to the soccer fields and then into the hockey arena. Experts are predicting Australia is on track for a near record medal haul at the Paris Olympic Games, with competition to ramp up on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.