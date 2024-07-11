End of an era as Newcastle rugby league legend Bobby Banks dies

THE rugby league community is in mourning after the passing of Bobby Marjoribanks, the kid from Central Newcastle who became one of the game's all-time greats.
Marjoribanks, or Bobby Banks as he was christened by commentators of his era, died on Wednesday night, aged 94. He had been the oldest surviving Kangaroos representative.
The former five-eighth or centre spent his formative years with the Butcher Boys, honing his evasive skills by sidestepping telegraph poles on his way home from training at Learmonth Park in Hamilton.
After helping Central win the Newcastle Rugby League premiership as a teenager in 1949 - their last first-grade title - he spent the next year playing for Eastern Suburbs in the Sydney competition, appearing in 18 games and scoring five tries.
But it was the following season, when he moved to Charters Towers in Queensland, that his career really kicked off.
In those pre-State of Origin times, he wore the maroon jersey 31 times between 1952 and 1962.
And while NSW dominated the interstate arena, Banks created enough of an impression to earn his first green-and-gold jersey in 1953, playing three Tests on a tour of New Zealand, appearing alongside fellow Novocastrians Clive Churchill and Brian Carlson.
He then represented Australia at the inaugural World Cup in 1954, which was played in France, and toured England and France in 1956-57 with the Kangaroos, playing in all six Tests.
He played his 15th and final Test match against Great Britain in 1962, when the national selectors recalled him at the age of 32 to partner Arthur Summons at the scrumbase.
As well as his Test matches, Marjoribanks wore the green and gold in 17 tour fixtures against various English, French and New Zealand club sides.
Returning to his home town after more than a decade in Queensland, he captain-coached Waratah-Mayfield in the Newcastle Rugby League competition.
In 2008, when the Newcastle Rugby League announced its team of the century, he was named as five-eighth, alongside Immortal Andrew Johns.
As well as his illustrious rugby league career, Marjoribanks was also a handy cricketer, who once dismissed future Australian captain Richie Benaud in a junior-representative match, and won frames against snooker legend Eddie Charlton. He also boxed professionally.
Marjoribanks is survived by his son John, daughter Karen, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, July 18, at Pettigrew's, Mayfield.
Mourners are invited to wear their favourite footy colours.
