Disney on Ice gets ready to take Newcastle on a whirlwind adventure

Performers lace-up their skates as they get ready to whisk Newcastle away to a 'whole new world' with Disney on Ice.
From July 11 to 14, Feld Entertainment will bring its Disney on Ice show, the Road Trip Adventures to Newcastle Entertainment Centre.
Dressed in colourful princess dresses, sisters Paige Wilzcek, three, and Charlotte Wilzcek, five, couldn't contain their excitement at seeing their favourite characters come to life tonight.
Paige said her favourite character was Elsa from Frozen, and Charlotte said she loved Minnie Mouse, and Belle, and she was most excited for the ice-skating.
Their dad, Shane Wilzcek, said this was the girls' first time ever at Disney on Ice.
"They are super pumped, we pretty much watch Disney everyday," Mr Wilzcek said.
The show would feature classic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Aladdin, Mary Poppins and Simba with an interactive twist as well as BMX riding and aerial stunts, cast members said.
Australian performer Nicholas Fernandez has been skating since he was seven years old, and has been a part of Disney on Ice for twelve years now.
"I absolutely love it, and the best part about doing what I do is I make the audience as happy as possible," he said.
Mr Fernandez said he loved seeing the kids' smiling faces and watching grandparents and parents reminisce on their childhood favourites.
"Me and the rest of the cast members all love what we do, and we love that we can put on a show that's just spectacular and phenomenal for everyone to see," he said.
The show's host, Taylor Burrell said the audience should expect to become a part of the show, and help the characters on their wild adventure.
"A lot of new concepts are coming here tonight and this weekend that are going to be exciting not just for the younger fans but with the adults as well," she said.
As a storyteller, Ms Burrell loves seeing the reactions from people, especially when Mickey and Minnie first come out.
"I just love to turn around and see the reactions from people, just the chills you see them get through their body," she said.
"I have a special love for Princess Tiana, she is the first black Disney princess and I remember the day the film came out and going to movies, fingers crossed, we might even be able to see her in the show tonight," she said.
Organisers said they were expecting more than 40,000 to attend the performances across the weekend.
There are ten sessions from Thursday to Sunday, with ticket prices starting at $25.
For more information visit: https://www.disneyonice.com/en-au/tickets/
