Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Diminutive dynamo sets sights on debut for Newcastle Jets

By Robert Dillon
July 11 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thomas Aquilina and Alex Nunes model Newcastle's new Australia Cup kit. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Thomas Aquilina and Alex Nunes model Newcastle's new Australia Cup kit. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

HE'S 17 years old, still in school, and at first glance could easily be mistaken for a game-day mascot.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.