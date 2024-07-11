Diminutive dynamo sets sights on debut for Newcastle Jets

HE'S 17 years old, still in school, and at first glance could easily be mistaken for a game-day mascot.
But Newcastle Jets tyro Alex Nunes is hoping to reaffirm the theory that big surprises come in small packages, starting in the Australia Cup play-off against Western United in Darwin on July 24.
The diminutive attacker, who has been part of Newcastle's academy since he was nine, recently signed a two-year scholarship contract, after spending time last season training with the first team.
The next step will be to get some game time, and as far as Nunes is concerned, Darwin - where he was born and spent the early years of his life - would be the perfect place to start.
"It would mean the world to me, making my debut for the club I've been at since I was young," he said.
"It would just be a dream come true."
Nunes was probably always destined to be a footballer. "My dad is Portuguese and has football running through his blood, so as soon as I was old enough to kick a ball, I was straight onto it," the Hunter Sports High Year 12 student explained.
Having spent the past two years in Newcastle's youth team, Nunes said he was still adjusting to the "physicality and speed" of training with full-time professional adults.
"It's been tough, being a smaller player, but I've grown into it a lot," he said.
Meanwhile, defender Thomas Aquilina said the Jets were eager to reverse their disappointing record in the Australia Cup and challenge for a piece of silverware.
"Our season, and my season, starts against Western United in the Australia Cup up in Darwin," he said.
"We obviously want to win every game, and I think playing a lot of competitive games is going to help us through the pre-season."
Aquilina, who has played in 27 games for Newcastle after previous stints with Western Sydney and Central Coast, was confident the Jets can build on their strong finish to last season.
