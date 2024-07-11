Second protester jailed: 21-year-old man obstructed trains at Hexham

A SECOND protester is expected to apply for bail today while he appeals a jail sentence handed down to him.
Sydney man Samuel Gribben, 21, was charged by police on June 27 after entering the rail corridor and blocking trains near the Iron Bark Creek Bridge at Hexham at about 3.15am.
Gribben was handed a one-month prison sentence in Newcastle Local Court on July 11 after pleading guilty to the charge of causing obstruction to a railway locomotive or rolling stock.
He was fined $1100 for the offence of entering inclosed non-agricultural lands - serious safety risk.
Another protester, 21-year-old Tasmanian woman Laura Davey, was handed a three-month jail term earlier this month but was released on bail pending an appeal.
A spokesperson for Blockade Australia, the organisation behind ongoing protest activity in the Newcastle and Hunter areas, slammed the sentences as a "heinous overreach for peaceful protest".
Blockade Australia climate activists have been disrupting services on the Hunter railway line daily since June 25.
Dozens of people have been arrested; many have been fined between $750 and $1300 and escaped criminal convictions.
A spokesperson for the Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) said the illegal protests were increasingly dangerous and put the lives of the activists, emergency services and rail workers at risk.
A specialist squad of police, Strike Force Tuohy, was stood up to investigate the ongoing activity.
