Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Second protester jailed: 21-year-old man obstructed trains at Hexham

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated July 12 2024 - 9:14am, first published 8:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samuel Gribben, 21, blocked trains to the Port of Newcastle in June. Picture by Blockade Australia
Samuel Gribben, 21, blocked trains to the Port of Newcastle in June. Picture by Blockade Australia

A SECOND protester is expected to apply for bail today while he appeals a jail sentence handed down to him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.