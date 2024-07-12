It takes a community to raise some trains

I read with interest the opinion "Harnessing the will and capability to make things here" (NH, 9/7). The article refers, in part, to making Intercity and Sydney trains in Granville and Newcastle.
In particular, I'd like to make reference to the Intercity Double Deck V-set trains, which entered service in 1972, and were built in Granville by Commonwealth Engineering (Comeng). From 1982 some were built by A.Goninan & Sons at Broadmeadow.
At the time, these trains were described as the "most luxurious commuter stock in the world". Most of the newer sets are still in service, 50 or more years later, and remain in excellent condition.
Back in the day, I was a metallurgist at Comsteel. The 301 grade stainless steel for the exteriors was made at Comsteel, Waratah, and rolled into plate and sheet at AIS Port Kembla steelworks, and finished at Comsteel in Unanderra. The bogies were made at Comeng or Goninan's and the wheels were made at Comsteel. The springs for the bogies were made by Pioneer Springs from steel made at Comsteel.
The point of my history lesson is, it takes a "community" to make a train.
While I fully support making the next generation of trains in Australia, rather than China, South Korea or Spain, I must ask, where is the industrial community to support this admirable project?
Most have ceased to exist due to lack of vision of successive governments or have retreated into niche products.
Last year, Newcastle council approved plans for an "educational facility and cafe" in Blackbutt Reserve. The community presumed this would be a facility for school groups and the like, with a modest cafe outlet attached.
Fair enough.
Now it has turned into a multimillion-dollar development of a dining/event venue, open until 9pm daily (10pm on weekends) ("Christmas opening slated for new Blackbutt Reserve cafe", NH, 10/7).
This will totally transform a wonderful community place where, until now, families could go for picnics, enjoy the reserve and view the animals without feeling obliged to spend a fortune.
I have little doubt the parking area and the grounds will in future be divided into separate areas to "improve customer experience" and "ensure commercial viability", and then be fully privatised.
One of the great charms of life in Newcastle has always been the egalitarian sharing of community areas such as the beaches, pools, parks and places such as Blackbutt Reserve. The places (and the people) may not have looked glamorous, but they were shared by all.
Unfortunately, yet again, this council is building an expensive vanity project to appeal only to the photogenic and the high-spenders of the community.
I'm appalled.
I agree with Bradley Perrett ("Making sure Broadmeadow won't be up the (flooded) creek", NH 5/7), Broadmeadow is flat. It's on a floodplain.
Concerned about the rezoning, I found the "Flooding and Water Cycle Management" document attached to the Broadmeadow EIE interesting reading.
Significant works are planned to contain, slow the rate/depth of floodwater. Climate change and rising sea levels were considered. All good, assuming things don't exceed forecasts.
Even with all the planned work in extreme weather, some residents/workers/business owners can/should expect to be isolated for up to six hours. No matter how close they might be to a car park, bus/light/heavy (or even fast) rail stop, it'll be irrelevant. Water will be too high and unsafe.
SES and Fire and Rescue vehicles have higher clearance, so will probably be able to attend. Most non-life-threatening emergencies would have to wait. Forget about going to work, school, shopping etc.
All this is fine if it happens overnight. But, during the day, it will cause major inconvenience, have financial/economic impacts, and possibly worse.
This assumes all preventive work is done. Buyer beware. If flood planning works are not done properly, it'll be much more expensive to fix later.
I fully support denser housing options, especially near transport hubs, available to people of all socio-economic brackets. However, all rate and taxpayers shouldn't have to foot the bill if the local/state governments are in too much of a rush to meet developers' demands.
Perhaps let's name it Broadmeadow Waters?
The US Congressional Democrats are reported to be deeply divided over President Biden's run for re-election. George Clooney has just had his say, so surely at this time, to resolve this matter, we desperately need to know what Taylor Swift is thinking. Go President Joe, or President Joe must go? It's the question of the hour, and for our own desperate Republican friends, note that Joe Biden is younger than Queen Elizabeth was, but older than King Charles is now.
It was sad to hear of the passing of rugby league great Bobby Banks ("Bobby remembered as one of the greats", NH, 12/7). Great footballer, great man. Condolences to the family. RIP Bob.
Here is something for the climate protesters to think about: total CO2 in the air is 0.04 per cent. The world produces 0.3 per cent of this number. Australia produces 1.3 per cent of this number, meaning Australia produces 0.00000156 per cent of this number. Our world and the Australian economy is being overturned, and there are major job losses due to knee-jerk reactions.
Now, those offended by the use of certain names want to rename Cooks River. What's next? Cooks Hill, Cook Town, Australia, Tasmania? The list goes on. How about forming a discussion group, in conjunction with Aboriginal elders, to suggest what future names are issued to estates, roads, creeks, and landmarks? They/we can't change the past by renaming everything that offends someone or reminds them of the past.
Is Dave McTaggart suggesting that a young senator elected on the back of a surge in popularity for Labor in WA should then make up her own rules in Canberra? No. It's goodbye and good riddance to Senator Payman.
Have the pro-nuclear people thought about the availability of suitable fuel sources? I have read that the global supply of uranium is quite small. We could find ourselves with very expensive stranded assets.
