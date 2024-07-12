Cherry returns as Falcons aim to finish tough season on a high

MYLES Cherry is back and coach Josh Morgan is banking on the power forward to inspire the Newcastle Falcons to an upset win over arch rivals Maitland at home in the final round on Saturday night.
Cherry injured a stomach muscle early in the Falcons' 104-97 win over Hornsby last Saturday.
He sat out the 80-76 loss to Inner West on Sunday but is expected to be good to go against the Mustangs in the final regular season game.
"We are expecting Myles to play going by the feedback from him and the physio," Morgan said. "He hasn't practised this week. That was because we didn't want to risk anything."
Cherry averages 16 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a block a game.
"He is someone we can rely on at both ends of the court," Morgan said. "Obviously his rebounding and points production, but also defensively. His organisation and presence is crucial to our defence."
Cherry had shin issues and missed the 109-72 loss to Maitland in the opening round.
In his absence last weekend, import Leo O'Boyle stepped up.
The four-man drained 32 points, six rebounds, two steals and three blocks against Hornsby. He backed up with 24 points and seven rebounds in the loss to the Bulls.
Cherry and O'Boyle went to Lafayette University together.
The American joined the campaign mid-season.
"Leo has been really good," Morgan said. "He is a well rounded player, super competitive and a good person.
"The crowd will enjoy seeing the synergy from their previous relationship. "
The Falcons have a 7-12 win-loss record and are out of contention for the NBL1 East finals.
The Mustangs (16-3) are second and need to win to guarantee second place.
"The majority of their group has been together three years," Morgan said.
"They changed their American over the summer with Christian Little coming in. He is a handy defender and complements Will Cranston and their other leading guys.
"Across the board they are really good. They know what they are doing and what everyone else is doing."
The Falcons women (15-4) are play-off bound and need to beat the Mustangs to (5-14) to remain third.
AAP reports: NBA draft prospect Malique Lewis has joined South East Melbourne for the upcoming NBL season as part of the Next Stars program.
The 19-year-old forward from Trinidad and Tobago spent last season with the Mexico City Capitanes in the NBA G League, and the two years prior to that with Fuenlabrada in Spain's Liga ACB.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.