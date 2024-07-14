Jilted bride: slim pickings for basket stadium in courting game

Ian McKenzie and his big picture makes no sense to me ("Big picture goes beyond protest inconvenience", NH, 6/7). Blockade Australia protesters deserve jail time, the longer the better. If they wander onto the passenger rail lines and are killed by a train, the train driver and his family would suffer a life sentence as they would never forget it. As for slowing the export of coal, how dumb. We need to export coal to China, in particular because they supply most of our solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, electrical components and electric cars etc. All of these would be reduced and become dearer for Australia to import. If Blockade Australia wants to do something for all of us, they should plant trees instead.