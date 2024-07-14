Newcastle Herald
Letters

Jilted bride: slim pickings for basket stadium in courting game

By Letters to the Editor
July 15 2024 - 4:00am
A concept image of the proposed basketball stadium in Turton Road. Image supplied
Newcastle Basketball Association must feel like the jilted bride. She was left at the altar in Hillsborough Road and has had two proposals rejected from Broadmeadow and Shortland.

