Young gun learns trade in grade for Hunter Wildfires

THE hits are heavier, players are faster, there is less time and space, mistakes are magnified. It is exactly what Hunter Wildfires' young gun Brendan Palmer expected.
Palmer, 18, is one of the youngest players in the Shute Shield.
The exciting outside back has been recalled on the wing for the Wildfires' clash against Sydney University at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
It will be Palmer's third start and ninth appearance in 13 rounds this season.
"I would like to be playing more first grade, but the competition is high," Palmer said. "Other boys have been killing it and deserve their spot. I expected to be in and out.
"It's faster. It's definitely a lot more physical, but it's fun. Playing grade has helped me develop my game a lot more than playing colts."
Palmer is a part of the NSW Waratahs academy. A NSW squad will contest the Australian under-19s championships in October from which a Junior Wallbies squad will be picked for next season.
Academy members are normally required to train four days a week in Sydney. However, Palmer, who is studying secondary teaching at Newcastle University, has been given dispensation.
"They told me that if I am always training with first grade and trying to crack a starting spot, they are happy for me to stay up here," Palmer said. "It's the best of both worlds."
Palmer made his first grade-debut for the Wildfires off the bench against Southern Districts in round eight last season. He was later selected in the Australian under-18s for two tests against New Zealand.
His first start for the Wildfires was in round four this season, scoring a try in a 38-19 triumph over Eastwood.
"I didn't want to just throw Brendan in the deep end," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "I have made him work for it. He still has areas of his game to work on but he has a lot of ability."
Palmer is one of three forced changes from the 29-28 win over Eastwood last round.
He comes into the wing with Venhi Vahai switching to inside centre to replace Ueta Tufaga (torn pec).
Asa Lehauli will pack in the second-rower in place of Taufa Kinikini (knee) and Elyjah Crosswell replaces Tiueti Asi (broken hand) at blindside breakaway.
Sydney University (31 points) sit two places above the 10th-placed Wildfires (27 points) and are coming off a 56-0 thrashing of Souths.
Meanwhile, the Wildfires women's clash against Sydney University will now be played at No.2 Sportsground at 6.30pm on Saturday.
