Butcher Boys paying tribute to Banks in clash with Newcastle RL leaders

CENTRAL president Heath Anderson says "we want to honour and respect a true legend of the club".
During this weekend's Newcastle Rugby League round, the Butcher Boys hope to pay tribute to Bobby Banks. He died on Wednesday night, aged 94.
Central visit frontrunners the Pickers at Maitland Sportsground on Saturday (3pm) with Banks, a former Australian representative, part of the club's last first-grade premiership in 1949.
"We were only talking about him [Banks] at the start of this year. About the history of the club and him and Clive Churchill and other guys. It's really sad," Anderson told the Newcastle Herald.
"We want to honour and respect a true legend of the club."
Butcher Boys coach Adam Bettridge added: "A sad day for the club and I know a lot of the old boys will be hurting. We pass our condolences onto his family in what's a tough time".
Banks was named at five-eighth, alongside Immortal Andrew Johns, in the Newcastle RL team of the century in 2008.
Central (16), coming off four straight wins, trail Maitland (19) by three competition points with play now resuming from last weekend's postponement.
Elsewhere on Saturday and Ngangarra Barker (hamstring) lines up at fullback for Northern Hawks against hosts Kurri after an extended stint on the sidelines, Macquarie travel to Wyong while Souths (18) welcome Lakes at the earlier time of 1:30pm. The Entrance and Cessnock (16) meet on Sunday. Wests have the bye.
