Who made the men's Black Diamond Cup representative squad for 2024?

Black Diamond Cup men's representative coach Nathan Harkness is eyeing off a spot in next year's pre-season invitational with Sydney and Canberra clubs, knowing a strong performance against South Coast could help the cause.
Harkness, who unveiled his squad this week, hopes the AFL Hunter Central Coast can state a case for inclusion in 2025 during the one-off fixture at Pasterfield Sports Complex next Saturday (July 20).
"It's a good opportunity and we've put together a good group," Harkness said.
On the home front Saturday sees all three sides in equal third playing different games - Cardiff (28 points) host Maitland, Warners Bay (28) visit Killarney Vale at Lisarow and Terrigal Avoca (28) tackle Entrance-Bateau Bay. League leaders Newcastle City (32) have a bye.
In the women's Black Diamond Cup draw City travel to Singleton plus an all-Central Coast clash between Terrigal Avoca and Entrance-Bateau Bay. Warners Bay and Maitland have already forfeited to Killarney Vale and Cardiff respectively.
MEN'S SQUAD: Shaun Flanigan, Max King, Lachie MacNamara, Billy Towers (Cardiff), Mitch Crawford, Josh Taylor, Jack Woodhams (City), Ryan Besley, Patrick Murphy (Entrance-Bateau-Bay), Jarrod Inglis, Sam Jordan (Maitland), Luke Flack, Brandon Lloyd (Killarney Vale), Jack Grimmond-Lee, Mackenzie Leecroft, Adam Miller, Lachlan White (Terrigal Avoca), Corey Deverall, Mark Dignam, Joe Harrison, Brady Sweetman, Sebastian Thomas (Warners Bay).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.