NAIDOC uniform inspires Northstars for series showdown with Adelaide

Northstars captain Liam Manwarring says sporting locally-designed NAIDOC uniforms "give us a little bit more to play for" when looking to close out a series against the Adrenaline.
Fresh from splitting overtime results during last weekend's double header in Adelaide, the Northstars host this fixture at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday (5pm).
It will be the fourth encounter between the Australian Ice Hockey League clubs in 2024, Newcastle holding a slight advantage having prevailed in overtime at home on April 21.
"It's a chance to win a season series against Adelaide and when you can do that it's a massive positive," Manwarring, who returns from an injury lay-off alongside Wehebe Darge, said.
The Northstars collaborated with Indigenous artist Nina Ross, who produced a piece called 'Stars On Fire' to celebrate NAIDOC Week.
"The jersey is awesome and it's an honour to play in them," Manwarring said.
"Design is done locally and we really around that, it give us a little bit more to play for."
Newcastle sit on top of their AIHL conference with six regular-round matches remaining, including a trip to Melbourne next weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.