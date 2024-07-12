University in the mix at midway point of Newcastle women's hockey campaign

SEAPIGS coach Troy Scott hopes to make it through University holidays and pending representative commitments as unscathed as possible to continue pushing for first-grade finals.
The Students sit fourth on a congested Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association ladder, having won four of their last six outings including last weekend's 3-2 result against upcoming opponents Gosford.
"Gosford had a couple away and we've got six regulars out this weekend so it will be a completely different game," Scott said.
"One of my strikers has gone back to The Netherlands, one has gone back to Perth, a couple in Tamworth and a few on placements.
"I need a couple of weeks and we should be ok, but then we lost two [Lucy Frame, Emmie Searle] to NSW Country.
"Then hopefully we have a bit of a run into finals with a full-strength team."
Saturday's round-12 encounter at Newcastle International Hockey Centre follows Regals v Souths while Oxfords travel to meet Norah Head. Tigers have the bye.
University, with a 4-4 record, still have catch-up games to play against both Gosford and Norah Head.
Men's competition in Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League pauses this weekend. Play resumes with split fixtures: Tigers v Wests on Friday night (July 19) before Norths v Souths and Gosford v Maitland (July 21).
