'It's overwhelming': Father-sons union stirs emotions at Southern Beaches

VA Talaileva has never been as nervous for a game of rugby.
A two-time Anderson Medal winner, Talaileva has played in grand finals and in big rep games, but this is next level.
On Saturday, Talaileva will line up alongside sons, Phil and TJ, for the first time when Southern Beaches meet University in a catch-up game at Ernie Calland Oval.
"It has been an emotional week," the 43-year-old Talaileva said. "It was always on the radar and one of the boxes we wanted to tick. Now that it is happening, it's overwhelming."
Phil, 20, and TJ, 17, are based in Sydney.
The eldest son is in his third season at Eastwood, where he has floated between first and second grades. Eastwood play Warringah on Saturday but have released Phil for the round.
TJ is in year 11 at Barker College and represented NSW Combined Associated Schools earlier this year.
"I have played in sevens tournaments with Phil," Talaileva said. "He has so much confidence and has played in the Shute Shield. There are no worries with him. It is TJ's first game of senior footy. It will be nerve-racking for sure. I have put myself on the side of the scrum so I can break quickly and support him."
The siblings play at No.8 for their sides in Sydney but will partner each other in the centres against the Students.
"We have a good forward pack, so the boys are going to have a bit of fun in the backs," Talaileva said. "TJ will be nervous for five minutes, then he will be OK. Phil is so pumped. My youngest boy, Tevita is 11. He has nominated himself to run out the kicking tee. It is going to be a big day for the family."
Beaches and University are both chasing their first win of the season in their first encounter - their round four and eight fixtures were postponed due to wet weather.
Beaches are coming off a 47-21 loss to Hamilton. University went down 37-17 to Merewether last round.
"It would be good to get our first win, but It won't be easy," Talaileva said. "Uni will want a first win as well. They will be pumped.
"We have to do all the little things. We have been improving the last three games. We just have to keep building.
"It would be special to get a win. Not just for me and the boys, it would be massive for the club. Our goal is to finish the season strong and set tone for next season."
In the other catch-up match, Wanderers will be without prop Willie Leoso against Hamilton at No.2 Sportsground.
Leosa was sent off for dissent in the Two Blues' 46-19 loss to Maitland and judiciary hearing has been delayed by request of the Two Blues.
The Hawks are without Leon Fukofuka. Tristan Flutey, Lachy Summers, Geraint Weaver and Jack Gleeson.
The match is being played after the Shute Shield clash between the Hunter Wildfires and Sydney Uni and kicks off at 4.30pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.