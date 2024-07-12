Community rallies to help Luke's loved ones search the lake

THE COMMUNITY has rallied to help bring missing fisherman Luke Smith home to his family.
Marine Rescue NSW crews were continuing patrols at Swansea on Friday as the Toronto man's family, friends and Lake Macquarie residents helped keep a look out for him.
Dozens of Mr Smith's loved ones have been camping near the emergency services' operation base at Pelican for a week, hoping for answers.
They plan to pack up on Saturday, but have vowed not to stop searching for Mr Smith.
"The local community has been so giving and such a blessing," a statement from his aunt Saretta Fielding said.
"We will be out across the lake and surrounds, with you all, in the coming days continuing the search."
A public call-out on social media to help look for Mr Smith during a 'window of opportunity' between Friday and Monday, when he may surface, has been met with a flood of support.
Locals and friends have offered to take out their boats and jet skis, and others have said they will walk the shores of Lake Macquarie.
Ms Fielding said the family was hoping walkers could cover as much of the shoreline, creeks, wetlands and mangroves as possible, residents could keep their eyes out nearby their homes, and said anyone with canoes or drones that could help search areas that were hard to access would be welcome.
"Revisiting a location over the coming days is also important during this time," she said.
Mr Smith's family told the Herald they were grateful for the community support to help bring their boy home. Many have also dropped off supplies to the camp on the shores of Lake Macquarie.
His family has pledged to use money raised through a GoFundMe page to continue the search.
Mr Smith, 23, was fishing on board a tinny in the Swansea Channel on July 6 when it hit a buoy in the dark and flipped, throwing him and his three mates into the water.
The three men, two aged 23 and one aged 20, were able to make it to shore.
It's understood Mr Smith was wearing layers of warm clothes and tried to help his friend get to safety before he disappeared.
He sadly hasn't been seen since, despite a massive coordinated three-day search from the land, sea and sky.
