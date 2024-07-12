Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'Inspire the next generation': Australian Ballet arrives in Newcastle

Jessica Belzycki
By Jessica Belzycki
July 12 2024 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In matching leotards and slicked-back buns, a small group of Newcastle kids learned ballet from the country's best on Friday afternoon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.