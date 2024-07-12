'Inspire the next generation': Australian Ballet arrives in Newcastle

In matching leotards and slicked-back buns, a small group of Newcastle kids learned ballet from the country's best on Friday afternoon.
On July 12, the Australian Ballet ran an outreach workshop with 17 children, aged eight to 12 years old, at Heidi's School of Dance.
The Let's Dance program has toured across the country, with Newcastle as its second-to-last stop before heading to Wagga.
The classes aimed to make dance more accessible in the regions, and give children the chance to pick up tips and tricks from elite dancers.
Australian Ballet spokesperson and repetiteur, Paul Knobloch led the Newcastle workshop.
He said they hoped to "inspire the next generation" of dancers and boost participation in dance classes.
"We really hope that the program promotes further cultural and artistic experiences for young children, as well as fostering social interaction and can hopefully lead to a future career opportunity in the performing arts," he said.
"It is just generally fun, getting to express the joys that dance can bring," he said.
Sophia Cowan, Audrey McManus and Isabelle Boyes are all ten years old and had so much fun learning new techniques, especially a move called a 'frappé.
"It [ballet] is really fun and I like getting exercise and it inspires me," Sophia said.
On Saturday July 12, the aspiring dancers will also get a sneak peek of the Australian Ballet On Tour performance, The Sleeping Beauty Act III and other works, before watching the show.
The girls said they were "very excited" for Saturday.
"I'm dying," Sophia said. "They are pretty cool, they are like my role models."
Isabelle said she was looking forward to seeing the dancers and how she could improve while Audrey said she wanted to "watch their techniques".
Mr Knobloch had been dancer with the Australian Ballet for more than eight years, and he said it was a gift to share his passion with local children.
He feels that dance should be just as accessible as other subjects in schools, such as maths and science.
"Dance is so important in that it fosters so many elements of life, it teaches you discipline, etiquette, coordination and that community spirit," he said.
The Sleeping Beauty Act III and other works will be at the Civic Theatre on Saturday July 13, 1.30pm and 7.30pm.
For more information visit: https://civictheatrenewcastle.com.au/what-s-on/all-shows/the-australian-ballet-on-tour
