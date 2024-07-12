Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'No secrets': Craig Hamilton's story to screen on Stan and at film festival

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
July 12 2024 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A documentary starring Newcastle mental health campaigner Craig Hamilton will be shown on streaming service Stan for three years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, nutrition, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.