'No secrets': Craig Hamilton's story to screen on Stan and at film festival

A documentary starring Newcastle mental health campaigner Craig Hamilton will be shown on streaming service Stan for three years.
The film, titled The Promise, will also be shown at the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival on July 28.
"They're two significant things and we're excited about both of them," the former ABC radio broadcaster said.
Director Jye Currie's Newcastle-based Green Frog Productions signed the deal with Stan.
"When we made it, I said to Jye that he shot it beautifully and it's such a quality production, but we're only halfway there.
"You can have the best documentary in the world but, if no one sees it, it doesn't matter."
The film tells the story of Hamilton's mental health journey and others from the Hunter affected by suicide.
"They were so giving of their personal stories of tragedy, having lost family members to suicide," he said.
"They're very powerful."
In the film, he revealed his experience of being suicidal and going through manic highs and depressive lows.
The story is adapted from his memoir, Broken Open, which was based on his experience of psychosis at a Newcastle train station.
At the time, he was headed to cover the Sydney Olympics for ABC Sport in 2000.
Hamilton and Currie took the documentary on tour last year for 16 screenings across the country.
For the past 20 years, Hamilton has spoken to many audiences from big conferences to community forums in very small towns, one of which featured in the documentary.
In a poignant moment in the film, he meets a farmer - clearly struggling - and guides him towards help.
"I've been all over Australia with this message that you can get through the tough times and heal the trauma," he said.
"The most critical thing is to ask for help when you need it."
The film also features boxer Tim Tszyu, rugby league legends Wayne Bennett and Paul Harragon, Hunter Medical Research Institute chief Frances Kay-Lambkin and journalist Jessica Rowe.
The title refers to Hamilton urging people to "make a verbal commitment to someone in your life".
"It can be anybody. The promise is to make the call and talk to someone before things get worse."
The idea is that people make the promise when they're feeling well.
"Then they might go through a depression and get to a point where they close up, remain silent and don't ask for help," he said.
That's when the promise comes into effect.
"It's a circuit breaker, so people have someone to turn to. Because they've made that commitment, it's the first thing that comes into their head.
"They're not in a good spot, they're really down, but they've made that promise to call, meet for a walk or cup of coffee together and have a conversation.
At the end of the film, Hamilton makes a commitment to the camera, vowing to tell his loved ones if he's "ever in that dark place again, having suicidal thoughts".
"There's no secrets on this stuff anymore, I feel no stigma and no embarrassment. I'm well past that."
Craig Hamilton's seven-point plan to stay well
Better hydration
Most of us are dehydrated. Even though we feel like we don't need to drink any more water, our bodies need a minimum of 1500 millilitres a day.
Better diet
I find it's helpful to eat more unprocessed foods. When we are stressed we tend to eat more sugar, salt, fats and consume more alcohol.
Sleep
Sleep pattern is very important. The impact of disrupted sleep affects your mood, it affects the ability for your body to recover, it can affect your cognitive function and concentration levels. Lack of sleep slows down recovery time for injury and illness.
Nature
Nature is underestimated as a way of managing stress and anxiety. Get outside if you can and get some sunshine, natural vitamin D and exercise. It doesn't have to be high intensity; just walking around the block is better than nothing. Walk along the beach, around town, wherever. Fresh air is fantastic.
Have fun at home
Play music, dance, embarrass your children, read an inspiring, uplifting book, watch a TV series or documentary that you hadn't had time to watch.
Talking
Talk to someone if you are overwhelmed. It does help and it is important. It could be a friend, your partner, a work colleague, a counsellor, your GP, or a psychologist. Don't be embarrassed, it's our wellbeing we're talking about here. Lifeline is always there for a chat 13 11 14.
Look out for one another
If you see a change in a family member, friend or work colleague, don't be afraid to ask them if they are going OK. We need to slow down, get back to basics, and learn to enjoy a slower life.
