Frens and friends: Travel Guides give Newcastle verdict

WASN'T it lovely to see some sunshine this week? It felt like the rain was never going to stop, especially for the weekends.
Clear skies let us see Newcastle at its best, just as we'll hope to when popular reality series Travel Guides puts the city in the spotlight this evening.
Frankly, that's precisely where our little patch of paradise belongs and it's maybe a little overdue.
After all, it's hardly the first time the Hunter has had a connection to the show. A healthy portion of its cast, including the Frens who formerly ran a restaurant on Watt Street, hail from these parts.
Seeing your home through someone else's eyes is always illuminating, and can help remind you how lucky we are to enjoy all that Newcastle has to offer.
So, why now?
Cathy Fren told this masthead last year that the beauty of the show is that "they try to pick places that Australians would go to, or should go to, and then they pick different activities that you normally wouldn't do at those places, and I think that's where the popularity of the show comes from".
Hopefully the attention will pique some extra interest in Newcastle that leads to travellers and trade, and knock over some old stereotypes about the steel city while it's at it.
Who knows? Maybe it will even offer a new idea for a day out or two for those of us lucky enough to live here.
I hope you're having a great weekend.
Matt Carr, acting editor
