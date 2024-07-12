Newcastle council looks for contractor to build Foreshore playground

Newcastle council is looking for a contractor to build its new Foreshore Park playground.
The "regional" play space and water park are the centrepiece of the council's master plan for the harbour foreshore.
The council is seeking expressions of interest from contractors before August 30 before proceeding to a tender phase.
The project had a price estimate of $12 million in late 2022, though lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said at the time that the playground was "going to cost more".
The playground will include "junior" and toddler areas, water- and nature-based play zones and quiet spaces connected via paths, seating, shade, gardens and lawns.
A central whale-themed swing area will take inspiration from a traditional Awabakal story.
The project has received funding from the NSW government, Variety the Children's Charity, Touched by Olivia Foundation and the Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund.
The council accepted a tender in April for a $3.39 million amenities block and kiosk space beside the site of the new playground.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.