Newcastle Herald
sport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Edgeworth face six NPL games, State Cup final, Australia Cup tie in 30 days

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated July 12 2024 - 8:24pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edgeworth's Pat Wheeler (left). Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Edgeworth's Pat Wheeler (left). Picture by Jonathan Carroll

EDGEWORTH coach Peter McGuinness says he will continue keeping a close eye on his relatively "full strength" squad during what shapes as an extremely busy period for the club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.