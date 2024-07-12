Edgeworth face six NPL games, State Cup final, Australia Cup tie in 30 days

EDGEWORTH coach Peter McGuinness says he will continue keeping a close eye on his relatively "full strength" squad during what shapes as an extremely busy period for the club.
Inside the next 30 days, the Eagles' schedule features: six competition games, a State Cup showdown and an Australia Cup round-of-32 fixture in Perth.
"You've got to make sure the players who are playing are fit to start with, people carrying injuries you just can't do it," McGuinness said.
Edgeworth's run starts away to Adamstown on Saturday. Midweek catch-up matches against Charlestown (July 17) and New Lambton (July 24) sit either side of a State Cup decider with Lambton (July 20).
Another three men's NPL encounters await the Eagles amid flying to meet WA outfit Olympic Kingsway in the national knockout on Tuesday, August 6.
Elsewhere on Saturday it will be Lambton v Charlestown, Broadmeadow v Maitland and Lake Macquarie v Cooks Hill.
Sunday sees Olympic v Valentine and Weston v New Lambton.
