Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman accused of shoving 92-year-old during break-in given bail to avoid 'homelessness'

Updated July 12 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who allegedly broke into a home at Hamilton, pushed a 92-year-old woman over and stole her handbag has been granted NSW Supreme Court bail to avoid becoming "homeless" because Housing NSW were threatening to terminate her tenancy if she remained behind bars.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.